2 children hospitalized after tube hits dock on Stearns County lake

Two children were hospitalized over the weekend after the tube they were on crashed into a dock on a lake in St. Wendel Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call that two juveniles were hurt while riding on a tube behind a jet ski on Watab Lake at around 4:42 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say the jet ski was reportedly close to shore when the tube the kids were on hit a dock.

One of the juveniles was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the sheriff’s office says. The other child was taken to a hospital by ambulance to be treated for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation but the sheriff’s office says the 42-year-old jet ski driver was likely under the influence of alcohol.