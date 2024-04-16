2 children among 4 injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Minneapolis

Four people, including two children, were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on Monday, according to Minneapolis police.

Preliminary information suggests that just before 6 p.m., the man driving the first vehicle was going west on Broadway Avenue Northeast and rear-ended a second vehicle, which was stopped at the University Avenue Northeast stoplight.

The second vehicle, with a woman and her 5- and 6-year-old children inside, was pushed into a third vehicle. Authorities say the third vehicle, occupied by a man and woman, was pushed into a fourth vehicle being driven by a man.

The Minneapolis Fire Department had to extricate the driver of the first vehicle, with officials suspecting impaired driving as a factor. The man was brought to Hennepin County Medical Central for non-life-threatening injuries and blood tests.

Police state that he will be booked into Hennepin County Jail for criminal vehicular operation after he is discharged from the hospital.

The woman and two children in the second vehicle were also brought to HCMC, with the woman having non-life-threatening injuries and both children having serious but apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the third and fourth vehicles were uninjured, according to Minneapolis police.