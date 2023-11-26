2 children, 2 adults taken to hospital for possible smoke inhalation after Minneapolis fire Saturday night

Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation and singe burns to their hair after an apartment fire in south Minneapolis Saturday night.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Stevens Avenue South just before 10:30 p.m. after residents reported hearing a “small explosion” before the fire started.

Arriving crews saw smoke and flames coming from the second-floor apartment window.

The Red Cross is now helping the family from the burned apartment unit that is now considered unlivable.

The Red Cross was also called to assist after a unit above that apartment was damaged, displacing another four people, including one child.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.