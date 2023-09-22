2 charged with fentanyl possession, sale in Faribault

Two Faribault men are in custody after law enforcement officials say they found over 150 fentanyl pills in their possession that they intended to sell.

Agents from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force (CRDVOTF) began an investigation at the beginning of September into the sale of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, according to a news release from CRDVOTF. Officials say these counterfeit pills are dangerous as people are more likely to overdose on them due to the varying levels of fentanyl in them.

The investigation led agents to 30-year-old Mohamed Salad, who they allege would travel to the metro area to purchase and sell 100-200 fentanyl pills about three to four times a week. Officials say Salad would sell the pills in Faribault for $6 per pill.

Over the course of the investigation, agents watched Salad meet with people inside his car to sell them drugs, according to the news release.

On Sept. 20, law enforcement from CRDVOTF said they executed a search warrant on Salad and his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment in Faribault.

A plastic zip bag containing about 168 fentanyl pills with M30 markings and a small amount of methamphetamine was found on Salad, who was in the driver’s seat, officials say. In the passenger seat, 35-year-old Liban Husein was found with two fentanyl pills in his pocket.

Salad and Husein were both arrested and charged by the Rice County Attorney’s Office for first-degree drug sale and possession charges, court records show.

In a news release, CRDVOTF Commander Scott O’Brien stated, “Just a year ago Fentanyl pills were being sold for twenty dollars apiece. The fact that these same deadly pills are now being sold for six dollars apiece in our communities is very concerning. The Task Force will continue its efforts to hold Fentanyl dealers accountable while also urging those struggling with addiction to seek additional resources for help.”