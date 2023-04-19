2 Champlin schools evacuated after bomb threat

Two schools in Champlin were evacuated Wednesday after a threat was reported.

Anoka-Hennepin Schools says both Jackson Middle School and Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy were evacuated on the advice of law enforcement after a voicemail sent to Jackson Middle School indicated there was a bomb inside.

The schools were evacuated, and law enforcement was searching the building, a statement on the school’s website says.

Students and staff went to Champlin Park High School, as per each’s school safety plan. No one was injured.

The school sent a message to parents of students at the schools, noting dismissal times would remain the same as normal but students would be picked up at Champlin Park High School.

The incident remains under investigation.