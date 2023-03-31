2 boys accused of shooting at car arrested in Cass County

Authorities around Cass County arrested two juveniles accused of shooting several rounds at two other juveniles Thursday, according to Sheriff Bryan Welk.

Cass County deputies and Leech Lake Tribal officers went to Pike Bay Township just after 11 a.m. Thursday and found two boys who claimed they had been driving when two boys on foot started shooting at their vehicle.

Neither boy inside the vehicle was hurt, but the boys and their families said bullets damaged the vehicle.

Law enforcement personnel set up a perimeter of the area and deployed various resources to find the suspects. They eventually found the two boys and took them to a juvenile detention facility, the sheriff said.

Buildings in the area were under lockdown until the situation was resolved.

The two boys in custody await charges as authorities continue their investigation.

“The investigation into the incident indicates that the juveniles were known to each other,” Welk said.

KSTP has reached out to learn the ages of all four juveniles involved.