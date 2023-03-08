2 boats catch fire in Inver Grove Heights marina

Two boats are badly damaged but still floating after they caught fire Tuesday night while moored in Inver Grove Heights.

According to the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department, a boat fire was reported around 7 p.m. at Castaways Marina on the Mississippi River. The 50-foot boat was “heavily engulfed in fire” when crews arrived, and the flames spread to another boat nearby.

Firefighters worked for two hours to put out the blaze. One firefighter fell into the river but was pulled out without any injuries.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The fire remains under investigation.