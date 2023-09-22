2 arrested after stolen car hits Topper’s Pizza, Ramsey County squad car in St. Paul

Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a pizza restaurant and a St. Paul squad car while trying to escape police.

Officers from the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) were called to the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after being notified that a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Oakdale was in St. Paul. A short time later, law enforcement was notified the Jeep had moved behind the Toppers Pizza on Grand Ave.

A spokesperson for SPPD said while trying to avoid police, the Jeep hit the corner of Topper’s Pizza and struck a Ramsey County Sheriff’s squad car. 23-year-old Landin Joseph Darwin, the man who was driving the Jeep, then ran away and a woman who police say was a passenger in that vehicle was detained.

Officials say Darwin was found a short distance away in front of 1140 Grand Ave. suffering from a drug overdose. Narcan was used to revive him and he was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Darwin was later taken into custody by St. Paul police officers for second-degree assault, fleeing a police officer, and receiving stolen property. Formal charges are pending.