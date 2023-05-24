2 arrested after pursuit ends in St. Paul crash

Two men were arrested Tuesday evening after a pursuit that began in Woodbury ended with a crash in St. Paul.

Woodbury officers tried to pull over a car on Woodbury Drive near I-94 just after 7:30 p.m. The man suspected of driving the car had multiple warrants, including two felony domestic assault by strangulation, three order for protection violations, and a burglary warrant, police said.

When police tried to pull over the driver, he headed west on I-94, and was followed by Woodbury police.

Eventually, the man exited onto White Bear Avenue, where he crashed into two other vehicles.

The driver stayed inside, but his passengers ran off and were eventually found. Although one person is still at-large, police say two others were arrested and a third was detained but eventually released. Woodbury police say one of the people who was arrested tried entering a vehicle occupied by an innocent person in an attempt to escape.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Derrick Harrison of St. Paul, and he is in custody at Washington County Jail for fleeing police in a motor vehicle. One of his passengers – identified as 32-year-old Prentiss Crumble of Harris, Minnesota – was arrested for a federal weapons violation warrant.

Woodbury police say a firearm was found inside of Harrison’s vehicle.

Crumble and Harrison both had minor injuries, and Crumble was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated. Police added that no innocent crash victims needed care from first responders.

The investigation is ongoing.