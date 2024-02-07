2 Amish children aged 2, 4 seriously injured in buggy crash

Two young children are seriously injured after a car crashed into a buggy last week.

Deputies from the Pine County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of the 27000 block of Hinckley Road on a report of a collision.

At the scene, law enforcement found a crash between a vehicle and an Amish horse-drawn buggy. A two- and four-year-old were brought to Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Pine County officials.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The condition of the other four people in the buggy is unknown at this time, officials say.

The crash is under investigation.