2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested by Minneapolis police for alleged carjacking attempt

Minneapolis police say four people are in custody – including two juveniles – for what they say was an attempted carjacking early Friday evening in the city’s Nokomis neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to the 4300 block of Chicago Avenue South around 6:20 p.m. for the incident.

The four suspects, who were identified by responding officers, were arrested after what police call a “series of short foot chases.” A gun was also recovered by police during the arrests.

Police identified the two adults as Carvon Antonio Saine, 18, and Isis Marie Brent, 19. They are being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Meanwhile, the two minors are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Minneapolis police say the suspects are linked to other carjacking and robbery incidents within the fifth precinct.