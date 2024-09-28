2 adults, 2 children rescued after boat capsizes in Douglas County

Four people were rescued after their boat capsized in Douglas County Saturday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a 911 call at 6:08 a.m. that two adults and two children had capsized their duck hunting boat on Bird Lake in Osakis Township.

All four hunters were able to hold onto the boat while a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol boat and Dive Team Airboat responded to the scene. As officials were responding, it was reported that the hunters were having a hard time staying afloat because their waders had filled with water.

Deputies arrived on scene and were able to rescue all four people, who were treated for hypothermia exposure, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office states that none of the hunters were wearing life jackets and there were not enough life jackets for everyone in the boat.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reminds all people out on the water to wear or have a life jacket immediately accessible and to make sure there is one for each person.