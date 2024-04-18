19-year-old to serve 180 days for selling fentanyl to teen who fatally overdosed

A Bloomington man who pleaded guilty to a third-degree murder charge earlier this year was sentenced on Thursday.

Parker Benson, 19, received a sentence of over seven years(90 months), which will be stayed for the duration of his ten-year probation. He will also serve 180 days in Dakota County Jail.

In addition to his sentence, Benson must also complete community-based education on the dangers of drugs twice a year and attend either an Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meeting once per month while on probation.

“Today’s sentencing is unfortunate and a disappointment as a young girl lost her life due to the actions of Mr. Benson,” said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. “Dakota County is not immune to illicit fentanyl poisoning and it’s taking too many young lives in our community. My deepest sympathies to the victim’s family members, friends and loved ones.”

As previously reported, Benson entered a guilty plea in February, admitting to selling fentanyl to a teenage girl who later overdosed when he was 17.

The 15-year-old was found unresponsive and lying face-down in her bed by her mother just before 1 a.m. on April 20, 2022.

The girl’s mother called 911 and began CPR when she found that her daughter was not breathing, but the girl was later pronounced deceased from fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators say they found a blue pill beside the girl. After searching her phone, they found messages between her and Benson discussing the sale of pills that he claimed were Percocet.

The four pills, which court documents say were sold for $60 on April 19, 2022, were found to be laced with fentanyl.

Benson reportedly sent a message that night saying, “Only take like less than a quarter of it,” and later sent another message after 2 a.m. saying, “They hitting?” but the girl did not respond to either message.

Editor’s note: This article initially stated that Benson wouldn’t serve any additional time. It has since been updated to reflect that he will serve 180 days in jail.