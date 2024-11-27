19-year-old killed in Beltrami County crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash just north of Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center received report of a crash at the intersection of Bemidji Road Northeast and Island View Drive Northeast near Turtle River around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies determined two vehicles were involved in the crash, with the man being pronounced dead on scene and a woman being brought to the hospital in unknown condition.

The name of the man is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.