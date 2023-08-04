19-year-old dead after rollover crash in Morrison County

A 19-year-old died early Friday morning after a rollover crash in Elmdale Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says it received a cellphone notification that a person had possibly been involved in a crash near 30th Street and Dairy Road, around 30 miles northwest of St. Cloud.

Deputies responded and found a Buick Regal in the ditch and the driver unresponsive. Despite aid from first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified by the sheriff’s office as Hayden Edstrom, from Freeport.

The sheriff’s office says it appears the vehicle was westbound on 30th Street when it entered the south ditch, traveled around 100 yards, then came back onto the road and crossed both lanes of traffic before rolling in the north ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Hayden during this difficult time,” Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larson said. “We express our gratitude to all the emergency personnel who responded to this scene. Their commitment to serving the community, even in the face of adversity, is commendable and deeply appreciated.”