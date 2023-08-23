19-year-old dead after Bemidji motorcycle crash

A 19-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Beltrami County late Tuesday night.

Tristan Channing Secor, of Bemidji, was driving a Honda CBR600 motorcycle north on Jefferson Avenue Southwest in Bemidji around 11:20 p.m. when he crashed in the intersection at Division Street West, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Secor was brought to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center where he died, officials say.

As of this publishing, it isn’t known if alcohol played a factor in the crash. Authorities say Secor was wearing a helmet when he crashed.