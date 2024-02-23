18-year-old to serve 8 months in jail for crash that killed 2 teens, injured another

Teen sentenced in fatal Wisconsin crash

An 18-year-old was sentenced Thursday for his role in a single-vehicle crash that killed two teenage girls in October 2022 in Barron County, Wisconsin.

Troy Huehn Jr. was sentenced to 12½ years of probation, the first eight months of which will be spent in jail. If he breaks the rules of his probation, he could spend over a decade in prison.

Evah Garcia, 14, and Winter Brouillard, 15, died in the crash. Both were students at Rice Lake High School. A third girl who was in the vehicle survived the crash.

Huehn was 16 at the time of the crash and was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. The Barron County Sheriff said he was speeding with three teenage girls in the vehicle and lost control after hitting train tracks. The vehicle rolled several times.

“When I was 16, I made an adult decision and gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Eviana Mariana Garcia. She was my firstborn, my best friend, my light at the end of every tunnel,” Evah’s mother, Allyssa Rae Garcia, said at the sentencing. “She was with me from the day she was born until her last breath in my arms — alone at the hospital.”

“I will never feel her warm hugs or see her come home from school again,” Winter’s mother, Crystal Skidmore, said at the sentencing. “I will never hear her voice again. You killed her and you left us with a hole in our hearts and our homes and our lives.”