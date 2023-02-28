18-year-old seriously injured in Burnsville crash

Authorities say two teens are recovering from injuries after they were hit by a vehicle late Monday in Burnsville.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on southbound I-35 near Crystal Lake Road just after 8 p.m.

The agency says one vehicle hit the guardrail and ended up in the middle lane, adding three people got out and were standing in the left shoulder when two other vehicles collided and hit them on the shoulder.

An 18-year-old from Maple Grove suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. A 17-year-old was also injured and was taken to Burnsville Fairview Ridges Hospital.

Three others weren’t injured.

The State Patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.