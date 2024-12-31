18-year-old killed in St. Paul crash over the weekend

An 18-year-old was killed in a crash overnight Sunday, St. Paul police said.

Officers were called to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday on the 700 block of Shepard Road and found that a sedan and a pickup truck had collided head-on.

The driver of the sedan was declared deceased at the scene. He was identified as 18-year-old Dylan James Severson of Fountain City, Wisconsin. A woman who was a passenger in the sedan was brought to Regions Hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was initially brought to Regions in critical condition, but police say he is now stable.