18-year-old airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries in western Wisconsin motorcycle crash

An 18-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Washburn County, WI, Friday afternoon, according to a news release by the Department of Transportation.

The WisDOT responded to the crash around 4:36 p.m. Friday on Highway 253 at Sheldon Tower Drive.

Troopers believe the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle southbound on Highway 253 when he slowed down to pull into a driveway. A 16-year-old driving a Chevy Cruze hit the motorcycle from behind, authorities said.

The 18-year-old was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two people in the Chevy Cruze were not injured, according to authorities.

Wisconsin State Patrol said it is investigating the crash. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office assisted in responding to the crash.