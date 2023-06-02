17-year-old stabbed near Golden Valley schools, teen arrested

Authorities say a fight involving two teenage students escalated to a stabbing Thursday outside a connected middle and high school in Golden Valley.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a cul-de-sac near Sandburg Middle School at around 11:50 a.m. on a report that a student had been stabbed.

Letters from the Sandburg Middle School and connected Robbinsdale Academy-Highview principals to families state that the fight involved two Highview students and started outside the school during lunch. However, the stabbing happened off school property.

Both students then came back to school and the victim told staff members what happened before she was taken to a hospital.

The high school went into lockdown for around 15 minutes while staff and law enforcement assessed the situation, the principals’ letter said. However, Sandburg was never locked down because authorities determined it didn’t face any threat.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 17-year-old victim was evaluated at a hospital but her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Additionally, the 15-year-old girl suspected of stabbing the 17-year-old was arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The sheriff’s office added that a knife was found on the 15-year-old.

The incident remains under investigation and the schools say they plan to follow their disciplinary procedures.

Any parents with questions are being directed to call Highview’s principal at 763-504-8700.