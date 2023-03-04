17-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash in Dakota County: State Patrol

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.:

State Patrol confirmed that a 17-year-old male from Farmington was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Vermillion Township Saturday afternoon.

Rodrigo Leon Dooley was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on 160th St. E and slowed down to make a turn when a driver in a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the rear of the car, according to State Patrol.

The Jeep pushed the Corolla into the westbound lanes and a man driving a Chrysler Town and Country crashed head-on into the passenger side of Dooley’s car.

Dooley was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep and a passenger in the Chrysler sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody else was hurt.

160th Street has reopened, according to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.

Dakota County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Vermillion Township, along with officials from State Patrol.

At around 2:22 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on 160th Street E near Freeborn Ave.

CHOPPER 5 captured video from above the crash scene, showing three vehicles and a law enforcement presence.

160th Street between Fisher and Goodwin Avenues will be closed until further notice, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.