17-year-old in custody after bringing gun to Moorhead school campus

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Moorhead on Monday after bringing a gun to Moorhead High School Career Academy.

Moorhead police responded to the 500 block of 32nd Avenue South on a report of a stolen weapon. The caller, a 25-year-old, told law enforcement the 17-year-old was at his apartment, and when he left, he took a gun that was “unsecured” in the bedroom.

Officers then looked for the boy and notified Moorhead Area Public Schools of the situation. School staff later notified law enforcement that he was seen near the Career Academy building.

The boy was taken into custody without incident, Moorhead police say. The gun was found in his bag, although law enforcement added that no known threats were made.

The boy is being held at the Clay County Regional Detention Center, and a “long-form complaint for felony charges on the theft, possession, and bringing the handful into a school will be sent to the Clay County Attorney’s Office,” according to law enforcement.

Moorhead police added that “the unsecured gun left in the residence will also be reviewed for possible charges.”