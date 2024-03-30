17-year-old grazed by bullet while sleeping, man in custody

A large police presence was drawn to Burnsville on Saturday morning after a girl was grazed by a bullet in her apartment as she slept.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at the Southwind Village Apartments on Greenhaven Drive, according to a spokesperson with the Burnsville Police Department (BPD).

Law enforcement on the scene found a 17-year-old girl who had been grazed in the arm by a bullet while sleeping. A subsequent investigation uncovered that the bullet had come from a neighboring unit.

The girl was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a man who officials suspect fired the weapon was taken into custody.

There is no threat to the public at this time, BPD officials say.