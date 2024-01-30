17-year-old found tied up on road after alleged kidnapping in northwestern Minnesota

A 17-year-old is safe after officials found her tied up on the side of a road on Monday in northwestern Minnesota.

A media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a girl who was tied up on the side of 410th Avenue in Bygland Township at around 4:30 p.m.

Law enforcement found the 17-year-old girl, who said she was abducted and brought to the location. She was evaluated and cleared by medics, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone who observed anything suspicious while driving south of East Grand Forks along Highway 220 in the area between Highway 2 and the Thompson Bridge or has any other information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431.

Polk County officials say they’re working to learn more and are unsure if this is an isolated incident or if there is a threat to the public at this time.