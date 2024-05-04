16-year-old injured in drive-by shooting Friday evening in Minneapolis
A 16-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, Minneapolis police said.
Officers responded to the shooting around 8:40 p.m. on the 1800 block of Irving Avenue North. There, they found a teen who had been shot.
He was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the teen was standing in an alley when he was injured by gunfire from a vehicle.
There have been no arrests, police said.