16-year-old injured in drive-by shooting Friday evening in Minneapolis

A 16-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, Minneapolis police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:40 p.m. on the 1800 block of Irving Avenue North. There, they found a teen who had been shot.

He was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the teen was standing in an alley when he was injured by gunfire from a vehicle.

There have been no arrests, police said.