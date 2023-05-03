16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to school in Mankato

A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a gun to West High School, according to the City of Mankato.

The student didn’t threaten anyone, and the gun was concealed at the time of the arrest. No injuries were reported, and the student was cooperative, officials said.

The student will be placed in a juvenile detention facility.

The case will be forwarded to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office. A charge requested by officials is possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, which is a felony.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Mankato Area Public Schools for comment.