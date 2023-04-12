15-year-old was ‘innocent bystander’ in St. Paul shooting, police say

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul, police said.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said that investigators believe the teen was an innocent bystander.

Officers responded to the shooting at the 900 block of Payne Ave. around 3:30 p.m.

The girl was brought to the hospital for treatment and her injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to police.