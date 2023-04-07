15-year-old shot on W. Broadway, brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 15-year-old was shot at 1120 W. Broadway Ave. and was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Minneapolis police said.

Minneapolis Public Information Officer Adam Kennedy noted that the teen was in a stolen Kia when he was shot and then driven to the hospital in a stolen Hyundai.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening and found evidence of a shooting, along with the stolen Kia.

The 15-year-old was dropped off at the hospital with a female juvenile, who was not hurt in the shooting. Officers interviewed her at the hospital.

Investigators believe that the teen was in the stolen vehicle when another vehicle pulled up, and somebody fired multiple shots and then fled.

The stolen Hyundai was found abandoned near the intersection of 39th St. and Lyndale Ave., police said.

Forensics scientists from MPD processed the scene for evidence, and officers are investigating the shooting.

There have been no arrests, police said.