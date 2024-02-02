15-year-old dead, 4 injured after Hubbard County crash

A 15-year-old is dead after a crash in Hubbard County on Tuesday evening that left several others hurt.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that a 16-year-old from Park Rapids was stopped on County Road 4 in a Chevrolet Equinox to get mail from a mailbox in Lake Emma Township at around 6:24 p.m. As he tried to turn into his driveway, he was struck by an oncoming GMC pickup driven by a 16-year-old from Nevis.

A 15-year-old passenger in the GMC pickup was seriously injured in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Just after the 15-year-old was removed from the vehicle and placed outside of it, another GMC pickup driven by a 62-year-old Moorhead man traveling south on County Road 4 hit the back of the initial GMC pickup and the injured 15-year-old.

The 15-year-old was brought to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids and then to a Fargo hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office added that the 62-year-old driver of the second GMC truck and his passenger suffered minor injuries. The 16-year-old juvenile from Park Rapids also had minor injuries, and a second passenger in the initial GMC pickup was treated for a knee and foot injury at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The identity of the 15-year-old victim has not yet been released.