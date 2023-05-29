14-year-old seriously injured in weekend ATV crash

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy is recovering from a serious leg injury after his ATV tipped over in Douglas County this weekend.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Cherry Point Road Southwest just after 5 p.m. Sunday for a reported ATV crash.

The teen was taken to Alomere Hospital by ambulance.

Authorities add he was the only person on the Polaris Ranger when it tipped over.

No word on what led up to the ATV tipping over.

The boy’s name and current condition weren’t immediately released.