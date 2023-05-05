14-year-old injured after being assaulted while riding his bike in Minneapolis

A 14-year-old was hit while riding his bike on May 4 around 6:10 p.m.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of an assault at 28th Ave. S. and 42nd St. E. in Minneapolis.

Officers found a 14-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries, who was then brought to the hospital.

Investigators believe the boy was riding his bike when someone hanging out of a vehicle passing by struck him with a stick-like object.

Officers processed the scene and collected evidence.

No arrests have been made, and MPD is currently investigating the assault.