14-year-old identified as victim of fatal shooting Monday in north Minneapolis

A boy who was shot and killed Monday in the McKinley neighborhood of Minneapolis has been identified as 14-year-old Alan Jermaine Davis of Minneapolis.

According to a report released Tuesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Davis died of multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 38th and Bryant Avenues.

Minneapolis Police Chief Bryan O’Hara said officers found the teen in an alley while responding to a report of shots fired in the area. He was brought to North Memorial Health Hospital for treatment, but he died a short time later.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.