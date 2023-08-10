14-year-old dies in suspected drowning north of Brainerd

A teenager died Wednesday night after falling into a lake while paddleboarding.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to a Pine Terrace Resort at around 8:15 p.m. on a report that a 14-year-old boy had fallen into Star Lake — located around 30 miles north of Brainerd — and never resurfaced.

People at the resort pulled the boy from the water, and aid was then provided, the sheriff’s office says. However, the boy died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the teen and his family came from out of the state to stay at the resort. His name hasn’t yet been publicly released.