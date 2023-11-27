13-year-old girl steers vehicle during mom’s medical emergency with help from 911 dispatcher

A 13-year-old girl is being lauded for her courage after she steered a vehicle to safety when her mother became unresponsive at the wheel back in September.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office said the girl called 911 just after 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 28 to report that her mother was “not responding to her and she was worried about getting her mother to slow down.”

The teen and her mother were reportedly on Highway 200 near Kabekona — a little more than 15 miles south of Bemidji — at the time of the call.

After sending emergency responders, the dispatcher then gave the teen instructions on how to communicate with her mother and get the vehicle to slow down.

The girl then began to steer the vehicle and was able to get it to stop safely.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her medical emergency. No injuries were reported.

Deputies say they wanted to wait for the mother to “get well” before informing the public. The dispatcher, mother and daughter and a deputy recently came together and the sheriff’s office gave the teen an award for courage and bravery.