13-year-old boy dies at Juvenile Care Facility in Willmar

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating how a 13-year-old boy died at a Willmar Juvenile Care Facility.

According to Willmar Police, officers and emergency medical services were called to the juvenile care facility on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive NE at 7:50 a.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive client. Authorities said law enforcement, EMS and facility staff provided a medical response, but it was determined the boy had died.

Due to the death occurring in a state-licensed facility, the BCA has been appointed as the lead agency in the investigation. Willmar Police said there is no indication of any trauma or violent death at this time.