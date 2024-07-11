13 sites in Minnesota advance in funding process for building, maintaining electric vehicle charging stations

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says more than a dozen grantees are moving on to the next step in receiving grants from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI).

The funds, which total a combined $7.8 million, will be used to build and maintain electric vehicle fast charging stations across the state.

“This is a critical step in our efforts to make sure no matter where you travel in this great state, you’re able to quickly charge your electric vehicle and get back on the road exploring Minnesota,” said Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “The NEVI program provides every state the opportunity to build out much-needed fast charging stations for electric vehicles. We appreciate hearing from so many Minnesotans in this process and your input will help to continue building this infrastructure across our state.”

Out of the 38 applicants in the state, the following 13 locations were selected:

Circle K Stores, in Moorhead, totaling $497,735

Pilot Travel Centers, in Alexandria, totaling $783,554

Circle K Stores, in Sauk Center, totaling $497,735

Universal EV, in St. Cloud, totaling $590,952

Kwik Trip, in St. Michael, totaling $660,662

Francis Energy Charging, in Brooklyn Park, totaling $758,677

Circle K Stores, in Proctor, totaling $497,735

Kwik Trip, in Moose Lake, totaling $746,764

Circle K Stores, in Forest Lake, totaling $497,735

Francis Energy Charging, in Burnsville, totaling $828,952

Tesla, in Albert Lea, totaling $546,512

The 13 locations’ next steps include finalizing contracts, conducting environmental reviews, and finalizing site designs. Installations are expected to begin within the next year.