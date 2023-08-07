12-year-old Waseca girl dies after crash in western Wisconsin

Authorities say a 12-year-old Waseca girl was one of two people who died following a crash last week in western Wisconsin.

WQOW-TV reports that the crash happened just east of U.S. Highway 10 and Sylvester Road in Pepin County at around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say early information indicates a Pontiac Grand Prix was headed east on Highway 10 when it crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The 18-year-old driver of the Pontiac, identified as 18-year-old Ethan Whitwam of Durand, died at the scene, as did 12-year-old Joeclynn Passon, who was in the Chevrolet.

Passon was with her 8-year-old brother, as well as her mom and dad when the crash happened. Her dad and brother were taken to a hospital with critical injuries while her mom was treated and released at a local hospital.

A GoFundMe for the family says they were on their way home from a funeral at the time of the collision. As of Monday afternoon, more than $33,000 had been donated for them.

The crash remains under investigation.