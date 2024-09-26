12-year-old missing from Richfield since Tuesday

A 12-year-old boy from Richfield has been missing since Tuesday after reportedly running away from his home.

Richfield police said Carter Migneault ran away from his house at the 7200 block of Pillsbury Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after an argument with his family.

Police said Migneault had reportedly been spotted multiple times in the community, and officers were actively looking for him.

Migneault was reportedly last seen at the Richfield High School on Tuesday.

Migneault is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a red shirt and jeans.

The Richfield Police Department asked anyone with information on Migneault’s whereabouts to contact 612-861-9898.