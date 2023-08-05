12-year-old fatally shot in St. Paul

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in St. Paul on Saturday morning, officials say.

Officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to the 200 block of Stinson Street just before 5 a.m. on a report of a minor who had been shot, according to an initial report.

St. Paul Fire Medics brought the victim from the scene to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Law enforcement said they have located potential witnesses whom they are interviewing.

This is the 22nd homicide of 2023 in St. Paul.