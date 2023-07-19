12-year-old being investigated following Elmdale church fire

A fire in Morrison County left a church damaged on Tuesday evening, officials say.

Deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department said whey they arrived, smoke was coming from the back corner of the St. Edwards Catholic Church on Highway 238 in Elmdale, Minn.

Fire crews from the Upsala and Bowlus Fire Departments responded just before 5:45 p.m. and were able to keep the flames from spreading further.

The Sheriff’s office said a 12-year-old from Bowlus, Minn. is being investigated in connection to the fire.

No other details were immediately provided; however, photos were provided by the Sheriff’s Office, and debris could be seen on the stairs near a church entrance.