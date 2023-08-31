12 vendors receive 2023 Best Award at Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair presented 12 of the fair’s nearly 1,000 vendors with an award on Thursday for excellent value, customer service and all-around quality.

State Fair CEO Renee Alexander presented the 2023 Best Award at 10 a.m. on Thursday on the International Bazaar stage, according to a spokesperson for the fair.

The 12 award recipients were: Afro Deli, Aria Handmade, Bamboo Switch, Downdraft by Family Entertainment, Jammy Sammies by BRIM, Long-Range Basketball by Oren Concessions, The Minnesotan, Must Be Ruff, O’Gara’s at the Fair, Raiders by Wanderlust Amusements, Union Hmong Kitchen and Visit Bemidji.

A spokesperson for the fair said the recipients were selected because they exemplify these characteristics:

Provide exceptional, efficient customer service and an outstanding experience for fair guests

Knowledgeable staff with positive attitudes who are courteous, thoughtful and professional

An amazing visual presentation and positive image

Present a premium quality product/service

Offer great value

