12 vendors receive 2023 Best Award at Minnesota State Fair

Emily Baude KSTP
2023 Best Award recipients (Courtesy: Minnesota State Fair)

The Minnesota State Fair presented 12 of the fair’s nearly 1,000 vendors with an award on Thursday for excellent value, customer service and all-around quality.

State Fair CEO Renee Alexander presented the 2023 Best Award at 10 a.m. on Thursday on the International Bazaar stage, according to a spokesperson for the fair.

The 12 award recipients were: Afro Deli, Aria Handmade, Bamboo Switch, Downdraft by Family Entertainment, Jammy Sammies by BRIM, Long-Range Basketball by Oren Concessions, The Minnesotan, Must Be Ruff, O’Gara’s at the Fair, Raiders by Wanderlust Amusements, Union Hmong Kitchen and Visit Bemidji.

A spokesperson for the fair said the recipients were selected because they exemplify these characteristics:

  • Provide exceptional, efficient customer service and an outstanding experience for fair guests
  • Knowledgeable staff with positive attitudes who are courteous, thoughtful and professional
  • An amazing visual presentation and positive image
  • Present a premium quality product/service
  • Offer great value

