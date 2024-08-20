$12 million plan aims to curb the spread of invasive carp into Minnesota

Plan to prevent the spread of invasive carp

Wildlife officials are planning to provide an update on how Minnesota is going to stop the spread of invasive carp.

The species has been aggressively expanding up the Mississippi for decades. Able to grow up to 45 pounds and jump up to ten feet in the air, the invasive carp poses a problem for many native species in the Midwest.

In Minnesota, the species has been spotted as far north as the Twin Cities.

However, state lawmakers hope to stop the species’ spread with a $12 million investment into a deterrent system.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, state lawmakers, and the Stop the Carp Coalition will highlight their deterrent system near Winona.

The technology uses lights, sounds and bubbles to block carp in the water near Lock and Dam Number 5. Another part of the system uses sound alone to deter carp but reportedly has no effect on other fish species native to Minnesota.

More is expected to be learned about the system when experts highlight the technology in St. Paul on Tuesday morning.