10 years since same-sex marriage legalized

Tuesday marked 10 years since same-sex marriage was legalized in Minnesota.

On Aug. 1, 2013, two women were the first to be married in Minneapolis City Hall.

Mayor R.T. Rybak officiated the overnight ceremonies for dozens of same-sex couples.

The legalization followed years of back and forth at the Minnesota Capitol and came just a year after a constitutional amendment went to voters that would’ve banned same-sex marriage. That proposal was rejected by 52% of voters.

Then, the following session, state lawmakers passed a bill to legalize same-sex marriage and Gov. Mark Dayton signed it into law.