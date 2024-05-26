1-year-old injured in apparent accidental shooting

A 1-year-old boy was injured in an apparent accidental shooting in St. Paul on Saturday.

According to St. Paul police, a 1-year-old boy was brought to Children’s Minnesota Hospital just before 5:30 p.m. by his parents with a gunshot injury to his hand.

The parents said they were at a home on Aurora Avenue near Lexington Parkway when the child was hurt. Early information suggests that this was an accidental shooting, officials said.

Police are still trying to gather more information about the incident.