1 woman injured in St. Paul shooting, no arrests made

One woman was injured in a shooting in St. Paul on Sunday night, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Law enforcement responded to the report of a shooting on the 600 block of Dodd Road after 8 p.m.

According to police, staff removed a man from a bar at that location, but he returned and allegedly fired shots into the door.

One of the shots hit a woman who suffered a graze wound to the head and was brought to Regions Hospital.

Authorities indicate that her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Officers secured the area and are currently looking for the suspect. No arrests have been made at this time.