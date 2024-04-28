1 with serious injuries after south Minneapolis shooting

One man was left with serious injuries after a shooting in south Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Minneapolis police say they responded to the report of a shooting on the 2900 block of Blaisdell Avenue South around 10:39 p.m. Officers found a man in his 30s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and he was brought to HCMC.

Preliminary information suggests shots were fired from a vehicle and the man was outside at the time of the shooting.

MPD is currently investigating. No arrests have been made.