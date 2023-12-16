1 with life-threatening injuries after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County

A man has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Friday night.

The crash occurred at 11:56 p.m. in Minneota Township when a Chevy Blazer was going north on Highway 86 when it left the road near 760th Street and rolled, according to the MN State Patrol incident report.

The 89-year-old man driving the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

The incident report states road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.