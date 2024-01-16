1 with life-threatening injuries after downtown St. Paul shooting

A shooting in downtown St. Paul on Monday left one man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to Fifth Street East and Cedar Street just before 4 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police found a man with apparent life-threatening gunshot injuries, and fire medics brought him to Regions Hospital.

Officers are investigating the incident and processing the scene for evidence.

No arrests have been made.