1 with life-threatening injuries after Bloomington crash

One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Bloomington on Saturday.

According to an incident report, an Acura TSX was stalled on the right shoulder of southbound Highway 169 north of Pioneer Trail around 4:44 p.m. A Chevrolet GMT-400 hauling a trailer was going south on the highway when it crossed into the right shoulder and hit the Acura.

The truck then crossed over lanes of traffic and ran into the median cables on the left shoulder.

One of the passengers of the Acura has non-life-threatening injuries, while the other, a 54-year-old man, has life-threatening injuries. The two passengers of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.